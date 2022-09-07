Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.Katti61 died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.Modi tweeted, Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnatakas development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. The BJP leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 09:43 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.

Katti(61) died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Modi tweeted, ''Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.'' The BJP leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022