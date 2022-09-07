Law minister Rijiju attacks Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

Left Menu

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.Rijiju said Kejriwal wants to make India World No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year He also claimed huge revenue is extravagantly wasted in Delhi as well, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:57 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.

The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

Rijiju said Kejriwal wants to make ''India World No 1'' but what has he done to ''Punjab within a year?'' He also claimed huge revenue is ''extravagantly wasted'' in Delhi as well, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party. ''Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!,'' he tweeted.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

