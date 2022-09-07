Left Menu

UK deputy PM Coffey says Truss will set out energy support package this week

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:04 IST
Therese Coffey Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's new deputy prime minister and health minister Therese Coffey said on Wednesday that Liz Truss's government has been working on an energy support package and will set out their plans to parliament and the country this week.

"I know that this week, as the Prime Minister said yesterday, there will be a further announcement and I'm sure that will assure people indeed, when they hear what is going to be offered," Coffey said on Sky News when asked about an energy support package for households and business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

