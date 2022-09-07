Left Menu

Nitish Kumar meets CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya here on Wednesday, as the JDU leader continues his efforts to unite Opposition parties after severing ties with the BJP. He had met Left leaders -- CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja -- on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya here on Wednesday, as the JD(U) leader continues his efforts to unite Opposition parties after severing ties with the BJP. Kumar is in the national capital on a four-day visit. He has been meeting Opposition leaders with an aim to forge unity among them for a joint fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He had met Left leaders -- CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja -- on Tuesday. There are 16 MLAs of Left parties in the Bihar Assembly supporting the Nitish government from outside, these include 12 of CPI-ML (L), two each of CPI and CPM.

