Anand Sharma conveys best wishes to Rahul for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Also a commitment to strengthen national unity, he said on Twitter.Looking forward to join the Yatra when it reaches near my home state of Himachal enroute to Jammu-Kashmir, he added.The Bharat Jodo Yatra is starting from Kanyakumari on Thursday morning and will end in Kashmir after traversing through 12 states and two Union territories in about five months.The Congress has described it as the longest padyatra undertaken by any political party in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and prominent G-23 member Anand Sharma on Wednesday conveyed his best wishes to former party president Rahul Gandhi for its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying it seeks to uphold India's inclusive democracy and strengthen unity.

Sharma is among the G-23 leaders who had sought an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels, in a letter to the Congress president in August 2020.

The former Union minister said he was looking forward to joining the over 3,500-km yatra when it reaches near his home state Himachal Pradesh, which will go to polls later this year.

''Expressing my solidarity and conveying best wishes to Rahul Gandhi and all Yatris. Bharat Jodo yatra is a mission to uphold India's inclusive democracy, to mobilise people against injustice, inequality and intolerance. Also a commitment to strengthen national unity,'' he said on Twitter.

''Looking forward to join the Yatra when it reaches near my home state of Himachal enroute to Jammu-Kashmir,'' he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is starting from Kanyakumari on Thursday morning and will end in Kashmir after traversing through 12 states and two Union territories in about five months.

The Congress has described it as the longest 'padyatra' undertaken by any political party in the country. The party said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a ''new beginning''.

''September 7 2022. A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning,'' he said.

With the launch of the yatra at a mega rally in Kanyakumari, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

