BJP leader Shadab Shams elected unopposed as president of U’khand Waqf Board

BJP leader Mohammad Shadab Shams was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the president of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board.

The certificate of unopposed election to the post was handed over to Shams by Principal Secretary of Minority Welfare Department L Fanai at the secretariat here.

Shams has served the BJP in different capacities and was one of the spokespersons of the party until recently.

