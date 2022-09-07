Left Menu

India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.

