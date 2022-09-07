India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Vladivostok
- Ukraine
- India
- Eastern Economic Forum
- Russia
Advertisement