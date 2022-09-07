Liquor 'scam': BJP distributes handbills demanding Sisodia's dismissal outside metro stations

Leaders of the BJP's Delhi unit distributed handbills to commuters outside several metro stations here on Wednesday, demanding dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged irregularities in the city government's now-scrapped excise policy.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who took part in the campaign outside the Laxmi Nagar metro station in east Delhi, said his party would not rest until Sisodia was removed from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet.

''Crores of rupees have been looted through massive irregularities in the Kejriwal government's excise policy. This was government revenue that could have been spent on people's welfare,'' Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri distributed handbills outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in north Delhi, accompanied by Yuva Morcha activists.

Sisodia is one of the accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in its probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy, implemented from November 17, 2021, was withdrawn after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs led by Bidhuri staged a protest near Sisodia's residence, demanding his dismissal.

