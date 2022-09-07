Left Menu

Liquor 'scam': BJP distributes handbills demanding Sisodia's dismissal outside metro stations

This was government revenue that could have been spent on peoples welfare, Tiwari said.Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri distributed handbills outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in north Delhi, accompanied by Yuva Morcha activists.Sisodia is one of the accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in its probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:37 IST
Liquor 'scam': BJP distributes handbills demanding Sisodia's dismissal outside metro stations
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the BJP's Delhi unit distributed handbills to commuters outside several metro stations here on Wednesday, demanding dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged irregularities in the city government's now-scrapped excise policy.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who took part in the campaign outside the Laxmi Nagar metro station in east Delhi, said his party would not rest until Sisodia was removed from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet.

''Crores of rupees have been looted through massive irregularities in the Kejriwal government's excise policy. This was government revenue that could have been spent on people's welfare,'' Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri distributed handbills outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in north Delhi, accompanied by Yuva Morcha activists.

Sisodia is one of the accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in its probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy, implemented from November 17, 2021, was withdrawn after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs led by Bidhuri staged a protest near Sisodia's residence, demanding his dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022