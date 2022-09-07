Left Menu

AAP releases third list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:44 IST
AAP releases third list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier announced 19 candidates for polls to the 182-member Assembly in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

No other party has so far declared its candidates for the state elections due in December.

During his recent visits to Gujarat, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal announced a host of pre-poll guarantees related to electricity, jobs, unemployment allowance, women and tribals if the AAP is elected to power in the state. As per the list released on Wednesday, the AAP has given ticket to its Gujarat unit treasurer and former Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi from Mandvi Assembly seat in Kutch district.

The party has selected Dinesh Kapadia as its candidate for Danilimda seat in Ahmedabad and Ramesh Patel for Deesa seat in Banaskantha.

Social activist and former Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader Praful Vasava, known for fighting for tribals affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project, has been nominated for Nandod seat in Narmada district.

Lalesh Thakkar has been chosen for Patan seat, Kalpesh Patel for Vejalpur seat in Ahmedabad and Arvind Gamit for Nizar seat in Tapi district.

Vijay Chavda has been given ticket from Savli seat in Vadodara and Bipin Gameti from Khedbrahma seat in Sabarkantha.

Jeevan Jungi, a local leader of the fishermen community, has been selected to contest from Porbandar seat in the Saurashtra region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022