UK's finance minister sets out new economic approach to finance bosses

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:52 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had set out the new Prime Minister Liz Truss's "pro-growth economic approach" to finance heads in the City of London.

"I set out Prime Minister @trussliz's new, pro-growth economic approach, including immediate support for families and businesses to tackle the cost of living and a commitment to fiscal sustainability," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

