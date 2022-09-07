UK's finance minister sets out new economic approach to finance bosses
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:52 IST
Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had set out the new Prime Minister Liz Truss's "pro-growth economic approach" to finance heads in the City of London.
"I set out Prime Minister @trussliz's new, pro-growth economic approach, including immediate support for families and businesses to tackle the cost of living and a commitment to fiscal sustainability," Kwarteng said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
