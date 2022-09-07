Left Menu

Maha CM visits Ganesh mandals in Pune, says govt eased curbs on festivals to remove 'negativity'

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Shinde said he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year.We had eased all the restrictions at the time of Dahi Handi celebrated last month.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:29 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity. Shinde visited five 'manache' (pre-eminent) Ganpati mandals in the city - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada. He also paid visits to some other prominent mandals, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Shinde said he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year.

''We had eased all the restrictions at the time of Dahi Handi (celebrated last month). For the last two years, COVID-19 had left the people of the state troubled. Negativity had spread in the society, and the state government decided to do away with that negativity by allowing people to celebrate the festivals with great zeal and zest by taking due care,'' he said.

Shinde also met ailing BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, who represents the Kasba Assembly constituency, to enquire about her health. The 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9.

