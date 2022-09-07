Left Menu

President Ramaphosa congratulates Liz Truss on UK Prime Minister appointment

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations.

Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:43 IST
President Ramaphosa congratulates Liz Truss on UK Prime Minister appointment
"The President expressed confidence that this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength," the statement read.
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Liz Truss following her appointment by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations.

"The President expressed confidence that this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength," the statement read.

Bilateral cooperation between South Africa and the United Kingdom covers a range of areas including trade and investment, science and innovation, health, energy and the environment.

South Africa and the United Kingdom collaborate within the multilateral context to address global challenges such as peace and security, underdevelopment, poverty, economic growth, climate change and prevent future pandemics.

"President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Truss to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

