Stalin presents tricolour to Rahul Gandhi in symbolic start to Yatra

In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity. Earlier, Stalin welcomed him here and joined the Congress leader in the prayer meet at the Gandhi Memorial. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri took part in the prayer session, the undercurrent being national unity and brotherhood. Rahul Gandhi also visited the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Popular patriotic songs like Mahakavi Bharathi's 'Parukkuley Nalla Nadu' (Our country Bharat, the great), 'Engum Shanti Nilavu Vendum' (Let peace prevail everywhere), and 'Raghupathi Ragava Rajaram' were sung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)