UK PM Truss says she will get on and "fix" post-Brexit N.Ireland trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:56 IST
Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would get on and "fix" the agreement with the European Union covering post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying that was putting strain on efforts to restore its assembly.

"I want to work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and assembly back up and running," Truss told parliament at her first prime minister's questions.

"But in order to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland. I am determined to get on in doing that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

