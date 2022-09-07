Britain to scrap proposed Bill of Rights - The Sun
Britain's new government will shelve plans for a Bill of Rights aimed at giving London power to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a reporter for the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Liz Truss's new cabinet has agreed on plans to shelve the bill, the Sun's political editor said on Twitter.
Britain's new government will shelve plans for a Bill of Rights aimed at giving London power to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a reporter for the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday. The ECHR earlier this year blocked the British government's much criticised plans to send migrants to Rwanda.
The Bill of Rights, conceived under former justice secretary and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, was intended to make clear that Britain's Supreme Court had legal supremacy and ECHR decisions did not always need to be followed by British courts. British Prime Minister Liz Truss's new cabinet has agreed on plans to shelve the bill, the Sun's political editor said on Twitter.
