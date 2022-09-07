IRF to conduct road safety audit on Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway to identify, remove deficiencies

Geneva-based International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday said it will conduct a road safety audit on the accident-prone section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway to identify and remove deficiencies in that section.

This comes in the wake of the recent mishap on the most accident-prone section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, IRF added.

International Road Federation President Emeritus KK Kapila said that after Mistry lost his life on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, IRF decided to conduct a road safety audit on the accident-prone stretch to evaluate and identify road deficiencies.

Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes across India in 2021 -- an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour -- the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

