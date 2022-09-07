Important to come together first, leader can be decided later: Nitish on Opposition alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as part of efforts to bring opposition parties on a common platform to take on the BJP and said the leader of their alliance for the 2024 polls will be decided later.

It is important to come together first, Kumar, who held deliberations with Pawar on the broad contours of the opposition alliance, said.

The JD(U) leader said the time was ripe to present an alternative to the BJP which, he alleged, was ''not doing anything for the people''.

''Both Pawar and I are keen to unite opposition forces who are not with the BJP. A leader of the alliance can be decided later. It is important to come together first,'' Kumar told reporters after a 30-minute meeting with the NCP supremo.

Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders during his three-day visit to the national capital after he walked out of the alliance with the BJP in Bihar and formed a government along with RJD and other parties. The Bihar chief minister said he would come to Delhi once again to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has been travelling abroad for personal reasons. Kumar also met CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharyya, one of his oldest allies.

