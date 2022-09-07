Left Menu

Air Force chief calls on Assam CM

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here and discussed a gamut of issues related to national security.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:24 IST
Air Force chief calls on Assam CM
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here and discussed a gamut of issues related to national security.

''Delighted to interact with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. Discussed various issues related to national security, especially in NE'', the chief minister tweeted.

The chief minister also extended his gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for selflessly serving the country. Later, the Air Chief Marshal called on Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Chief of Air Staff arrived here on Wednesday and was scheduled to attend a programme in Shillong on Thursday.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

