US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally wants details of wealth excluded from foreign agent trial; Biden's economic plans will shift investment to 'forgotten' U.S. cities -Yellen and more

Trump ally wants details of wealth excluded from foreign agent trial

Tom Barrack, a former private equity executive and fundraiser for Donald Trump, wants evidence of his wealth, spending and lifestyle excluded from his upcoming trial on charges he acted as an illegal foreign agent, his lawyers said on Tuesday. Prosecutors have charged Barrack, 75, with using his influence between 2016 and 2018 to advance United Arab Emirates foreign policy goals without notifying the U.S. attorney general of his involvement as required by law.

Biden's economic plans will shift investment to 'forgotten' U.S. cities -Yellen

The Biden administration's recently enacted spending plans for green energy, technology and infrastructure will shift investment more broadly across the United States, not just to prosperous coastal cities, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to argue on Thursday. In excerpts from a speech Yellen is due to deliver in Detroit, she said the administration's economic agenda is both "pro-growth and pro-fairness."

Explainer-What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. congressional elections

Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in November's midterm elections, along with President Joe Biden's remaining policy agenda. Republicans stand a strong chance of taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats have more hope of retaining a majority in the Senate. A Republican House would be enough to derail most legislation Biden and his fellow Democrats want to enact, as well as likely spurring a wave of new congressional probes of the administration.

United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights

United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week to urge him to increase capacity at JFK, according to an email Tuesday by the airline to employees that was seen by Reuters.

U.S. prepaid college savings plans shine as inflation soars

When inflation is low, locking in prices now for something down the road is hardly worth considering. But now it can be a big deal. Just ask Dennis Nolte. The senior vice president for Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park, Florida, had the foresight to invest a lump sum in Florida's prepaid college tuition plan in 2014 for his daughter Jessica, then aged 12.

U.S. trade deficit narrows in July; exports at a record high

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods and services edged up 0.2% to $259.3 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $329.9 billion.

Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for portrait unveilings

Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, hosted by fellow Democrat Joe Biden some five years after the former president left office. Large, formal portraits of U.S. presidents and first ladies adorn walls, hallways and rooms throughout the White House, and customarily a former president returns for the unveiling during his successor's tenure.

U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source

Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday. Such a move could up the pressure in the evenly divided chamber, as it faces a Sept. 30 deadline to avoid partial federal agency shutdowns when money runs out. Republicans on Tuesday warned that they considered the pairing a political stunt.

Explainer-Can Trump claim executive privilege to shield Mar-a-Lago documents?

A federal judge on Sunday granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort, including to determine if some may be protected by executive privilege. Below is an explainer on the scope of executive privilege and whether former presidents can claim it.

U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denies feud with McConnell

The U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denied on Tuesday that he is at odds with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the quality of party candidates in key swing states that could determine whether Republicans win control of the congressional chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Senator Rick Scott, who heads the Senate Republican campaign committee, triggered party concerns about a potentially damaging quarrel with McConnell last week by railing against people in the party who he said were "trash-talking" Republican Senate candidates.

