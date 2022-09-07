Left Menu

BJP using NIA to frame us: PFI

The PFI outburst comes after the NIA conducted searches across 33 places in Karnataka covering Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:46 IST
BJP using NIA to frame us: PFI
  • Country:
  • India

The Popular Front of India on Wednesday charged the BJP with 'conspiring' against it and using the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to implicate it in the case relating to the murder of a BJYM leader. The PFI outburst comes after the NIA conducted searches across 33 places in Karnataka covering Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar. Nettar was hacked to death on July 26 when he was returning home after closing his poultry shop in Dakshina Kannada district.

''You have seen the developments taking place since Tuesday. We can see the system in which the BJP is misusing the NIA in Nettar's murder case to target the Muslims on the pretext of action against the leaders and members of the Popular Front of India,'' PFI state secretary A K Ashraf said in a press conference.

The PFI strongly condemns the BJP government's conspiracy against the outfit, he said.

Ashraf said apart from the serial murders in Dakshina Kannada district, such incidents have been reported in other parts of the State, including the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

He demanded that in incidents where Muslims were killed, the cases should be given to the NIA for thorough probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022