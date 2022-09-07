Vadra shares posters of him at Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP asks if he will speak against corruption

Left Menu

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, tweeted posters of the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra with his photo on them, prompting jibes from the BJP leaders who asked if he will speak against corruption now.The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Wednesday, will end in Kashmir after traversing through 12 states and two Union territories in about five months.The Congress has described it as the longest padyatra undertaken by any political party in the country.

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, tweeted posters of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with his photo on them, prompting jibes from the BJP leaders who asked if he will speak against corruption now.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Wednesday, will end in Kashmir after traversing through 12 states and two Union territories in about five months.

The Congress has described it as the longest 'padyatra' undertaken by any political party in the country. The party said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a ''new beginning''.

Vadra took to Twitter to share 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' posters, which also had his photo on them.

Taking a jibe at him, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called Vadra joining the yatra is ''quite amusing''.

''Robert Vadra joining the yatra is quite amusing,'' he told reporters.

In response to another question at a press briefing, Prasad said, ''Will Robert Vadra speak against corruption now.'' BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind said Congress’ Bharat Jodo is actually only parivar jodo and bhrashtachar jodo. ''If you had any doubts here you go!'' Jai Hind tweeted, sharing Vadra's post. Vadra has been named in a case of alleged graft involving land deals.

