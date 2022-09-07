President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar extend greetings on eve of Onam

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday extended their greetings to all citizens on the eve of Onam, wishing everyone peace and prosperity.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.

In her message, the President extended her warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Onam ''to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala'', the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

''Celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, Onam is an occasion to respect the hard work of our farmers and to express our gratitude towards Mother Nature. People of Kerala have preserved their rich cultural heritage. This festival is also an opportunity for them, to promote mutual cooperation and harmony,'' Murmu said.

''On the occasion of Onam, let us resolve to work unitedly and contribute in making India a prosperous and glorious nation,'' she said.

In his message, Dhankhar extended his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

''It is also an occasion to celebrate mother nature's bounty in the form of new crops in the fields. May the spirit of Onam bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives,'' he said.

