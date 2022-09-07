Berlin in touch with neighbours about joint air defence - defence minister
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is in talks with its neighbours about the establishment of a joint air defence, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. "A European coordination, a European cooperation is the right approach in this issue as well," she said in an address to parliament without giving details.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a German initiative for the construction of a future air defence in a speech in Prague last week but did not offer any details either beyond saying that the Poles, the Balts, the Dutch, Czechs, Slovaks and the Scandinavians could be partners in such a project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poles
- Germany
- Czechs
- Prague
- Dutch
- German
- European
- Christine Lambrecht
- Olaf Scholz
ALSO READ
German gas storage 80 per cent full, progresses despite Russian cuts
Dutch government under fire in debate over emissions cuts
EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall on profit taking after strong gains
GLOBAL MARKETS-Weaker German, French data compound energy and euro woes
Germany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia