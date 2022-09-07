Berlin in touch with neighbours about joint air defence - defence minister

Germany is in talks with its neighbours about the establishment of a joint air defence, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. "A European coordination, a European cooperation is the right approach in this issue as well," she said in an address to parliament without giving details.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a German initiative for the construction of a future air defence in a speech in Prague last week but did not offer any details either beyond saying that the Poles, the Balts, the Dutch, Czechs, Slovaks and the Scandinavians could be partners in such a project.

