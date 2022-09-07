Left Menu

Berlin in touch with neighbours about joint air defence - defence minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:15 IST
Berlin in touch with neighbours about joint air defence - defence minister
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is in talks with its neighbours about the establishment of a joint air defence, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. "A European coordination, a European cooperation is the right approach in this issue as well," she said in an address to parliament without giving details.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a German initiative for the construction of a future air defence in a speech in Prague last week but did not offer any details either beyond saying that the Poles, the Balts, the Dutch, Czechs, Slovaks and the Scandinavians could be partners in such a project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022