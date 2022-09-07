Left Menu

Stalin presents tricolour to Rahul Gandhi in symbolic start to Yatra

Today, taking the Tricolour in hand, took the first step of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:21 IST
Stalin presents tricolour to Rahul Gandhi in symbolic start to Yatra
In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity.

Earlier, Stalin welcomed him here and joined the Congress leader in the prayer meet at the Gandhi Memorial.

Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri took part in the prayer session, the undercurrent being national unity and brotherhood. Rahul Gandhi also visited the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Popular patriotic songs like Mahakavi Bharathi's 'Parukkuley Nalla Nadu' (Our country Bharat, the great), 'Engum Shanti Nilavu Vendum' (Let peace prevail everywhere), and 'Raghupathi Ragava Rajaram' were sung.

A jubilant Rahul Gandhi held the national flag in his hands and walked down the beach road from the Gandhi Memorial, accompanied by his party men.

''The Tricolour is the identity of our unity and diversity, our self-respect. Today, taking the Tricolour in hand, took the first step of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Have to walk for miles, let's together unite our India,'' he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Congress leader visited the mammoth Thiruvalluvar statue and paid floral tributes to a portrait of the savant.

