It should be 'main front', not 'third front': Nitish Kumar on opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the main front and not the third front.Speaking to reporters after meeting several non-BJP leaders here, Kumar said he had very good and long discussions.If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then an atmosphere will emerge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where things would not remain one-sided.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:53 IST
It should be 'main front', not 'third front': Nitish Kumar on opposition unity
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the ''main front'' and not the ''third front''.

Speaking to reporters after meeting several non-BJP leaders here, Kumar said he had ''very good and long discussions''.

''If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then an atmosphere will emerge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where things would not remain one-sided. With whomever I talked to, there were positive discussions,'' he said.

On talks of the third front, he said, ''Whenever someone says there is a need to create a third front, I always say let's make the 'main front'. Whenever it happens, it will be the main front, not the third front.'' Kumar held deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar earlier in the day and also met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The Bihar chief minister met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

He had on Tuesday met CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

