BJP MLA's last rites performed

The last rites of BJP MLA Arvind Giri were performed on Wednesday, a day after he died from a cardiac arrest.Giri represented the Gola Gokarnnath constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In 2017, he joined the BJP and won from the seat.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:10 IST
Giri represented the Gola Gokarnnath constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. According to party leaders, Giri was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died. The last rites were performed at his Lalhapur farmhouse in Gola in the presence of family members, some supporters, state Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Giri (65) is survived by his wife Sudha Giri, two sons and two daughters.

Giri had started his career as a physical instructor at the Gola inter college and joined active politics in 1995 when he was elected as the Gola civic body chairman. In 1996, he contested from the Hyderabad Assembly (now Gola) seat on the Samajwadi Party ticket and won. He represented the seat in the Assembly as an SP MLA in 1996, 2002 and 2007. In 2017, he joined the BJP and won from the seat.

