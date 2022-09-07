NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

It is official now. The Rajpath and the lawns flanking the promenade will now be known as ''Kartavya Path'' as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) issued a public notice in this regard on Wednesday.

The notice was issued hours after the civic body approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ''Kartavya Path'' at its special meeting.

''In exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of subsection (1) of section 231 of New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, Chairperson, NDMC, with the sanction of the Council, has approved the renaming of the existing Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns falling in NDMC area as Kartavya Path,'' the notice read.

The special meeting of the NDMC was presided by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Lekhi, who is also a member of the NDMC, said the proposal was approved at the meeting.

''Taking into consideration the values of the democratic system and the country's rich cultural heritage, the council has unanimously approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special meeting,'' she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said it is a historic decision taken by the NDMC.

She said the idea behind the move is to inculcate democratic values and principles in the minds of people.

Lekhi pointed out that Rajpath was known as Kingsway during the British rule, while Janpath was known as Queensway.

''However, after 75 years of independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed, in tune with the values and principles of democracy and a contemporary, new India. The Kartavya Path will also inspire everyone who visit or cross the road to perform their duties towards the country, the society and their families,'' she said.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

It was sent to the NDMC chairman on September 1 by D Thara, Additional Secretary MoHUA, who was also present at the special council meeting.

Upadhyay said the entire stretch from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as ''Kartavya Path''.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also a member of the NDMC, was not present at the meeting. The civic body later released the resolution that was passed at the meeting to rename Rajpath.

''NDMC council has resolved the renaming of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns as Kartavya Path in a special meeting held at Council Room Palika Kendra, New Delhi today (Wednesday),'' the resolution read.

It also stated that the department concerned may initiate further necessary action such as changing of names on boards and signages.

According to NDMC authorities, the officials concerned have also been directed to change the boards and signages in the area.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on the abolition of symbols related to a colonial mindset.

Modi has stressed the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

Both these factors can be seen behind the name ''Kartavya Path'', officials said, adding that it is also a ''message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over''.

In 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

The same year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed as A P J Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed as Dara Shikoh Road.

Also, the name of Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.

In 2002, the NDMC had named the 1-Avenue Road in Sarojini Nagar as Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Marg.

In 2014, the civic body had named the A-Avenue road from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg to 3rd Cross Road in Sarojini Nagar as Chaudhary Dilsukh Marg.

There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but no decision has been taken yet.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by the prime minister on September 8.

The avenue will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security.

However, food will not be allowed on the lawns between India Gate and Man Singh Road.

The stretch will reopen for the public from September 9 after remaining closed for 20 months.

