Rahul has begun journey to retrieve India's soul, says TN CM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has begun a journey to retrieve Indias soul, claimed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday and wished the Bharat Jodo Yatra would succeed in its goal to reinvent our glorious republic.The Chief Minister, who received Rahul Gandhi at the Lands End, presented him with a pink shawl and joined him in a prayer meeting at the Gandhi Memorial ahead of the launch of the nation-wide padayatra.

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:41 IST
The Chief Minister, who received Rahul Gandhi at the Land's End, presented him with a pink shawl and joined him in a prayer meeting at the Gandhi Memorial ahead of the launch of the nation-wide padayatra. Posting a video of the meeting in Gandhi Memorial on his twitter site and also photographs of their meeting, he said ''Today, my brother @RahulGandhi has begun a journey to retrieve India's soul, to uphold the lofty ideals of our republic and to unite our country's people with love.'' There can be no better place than Kumari (as Kanyakumari is known), where the Statue of Equality (Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar's statue) stands tall, to start #BharatJodoYatra, he said.

In another tweet, Stalin said, ''at a time when communal polarisation and vicious hate campaigns are engulfing the minds of people, India's grand old party has undertaken an arduous task to unshackle India from oppression. I wish the #BharatJodoYatra to succeed in its goal of reinventing our glorious republic.'' PTI JSP ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

