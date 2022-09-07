Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ''moonshot''
US President Joe Biden next week will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has called this generations moonshot, the White House announced on Wednesday.Bidens speech at the John F.
- Country:
- United States
US President Joe Biden next week will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has called “this generation's moonshot'', the White House announced on Wednesday.
Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor's speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon.
The White House said Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it''.
The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as President Barack Obama's vice president.
In February, Biden, a Democrat, set more ambitious goals for the project, including cutting the rate of cancer deaths in half in the coming 25 years and improving treatments and quality of life for those with cancer and their caregivers.(AP) PY PY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beau Biden
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Democrat
- Boston
- Biden
- Barack Obama
- PY PY
- The White House
ALSO READ
Kerala: Left Democratic Front wins Mattannur municipality for 6th consecutive time but with fewer seats
BRIEF-Biden Administration Is Poised To Extend WIC Waivers That Expire 9/30; Abbott Will Also Extend WIC Rebates - Politico Reporter Tweet
Representative Val Demings wins Democratic primary to run for U.S. Senate in Florida
Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats
US Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led efforts to impeach Trump, is ousted in New York Democratic primary, reports AP.