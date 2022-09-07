Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION: DEL112 CONG-RALLY-LD RAHUL Tricolour under attack; BJP, RSS dividing country on lines of religion, language: Rahul Kanyakumari: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the tricolour is under attack by BJP and RSS that are dividing India on the lines of religion and language, and urged the people to defend the ideas and values behind the flag. By Asim Kamal DEL118 LDALL NITISH 'Main front' of all non-BJP parties needed, leadership can be decided later: Nitish New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called for a ''main front'' of all non-BJP parties to take on the ruling alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the decision on its leadership can be taken later.

DEL97 AAP-LG-CORRUPTION Saxena 'gobbled' crores through 'ghost artisans' during his term as KVIC chief: AAP New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena misappropriated crores of rupees making payments to “ghost artisans” when he was the chairman of the KVIC, the AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Wednesday, demanding his “immediate” sacking and a probe against him by the central agencies.

DEL67 PM-KARTAVYA PATH-INAUGURATION PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path Thursday, unveil Netaji statue New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

DEL68 PM-LD FORUM-RUSSIA India keen to strengthen partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects: PM Modi New Delhi: India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and reiterated support to all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

DEL108 SINO-INDIA-TROOPS-LD REORIENTATION Army ''reorienting'' forces to boost combat readiness along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh sector; disengaged troops from counter-insurgency operations Dinjan (Assam): The Indian Army is effecting a major ''reorientation'' and ''rebalancing'' of its troops in the strategically sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh with a top General saying its overall combat readiness in the region is of a ''very high order.'' By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL116 ITX-LD RAIDS I-T dept conducts raids, surveys on unrecognised political parties, NGOs New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids and surveys in various states in separate cases related to alleged tax evasion, violation of FCRA violation and illicit funding of registered unrecognised political parties, official sources said.

DEL22 KEJRIWAL-PM-SCHOOLS More than 80 pc govt schools in country worse than junkyards: Kejriwal to PM in letter New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that more than 80 per cent government schools in the country are worse than junkyards.

DEL63 DL-FIRECRACKERS-LD BAN Delhi govt bans firecrackers again till January 1 New Delhi: There will be a blanket ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital, including on Diwali, till January 1, 2023, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

BOM22 MH-AMBULANCE-SHAH CONVOCY Ambulance held up due to Union minister Amit Shah's convoy in Mumbai; cops say it was not carrying any emergency patient Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday dismissed the allegation that an ambulance was held up for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy to pass, an official said. BOM16 MP-RANBIR-ALIA PROTEST-MISHRA Ranbir and Alia decided against Mahakal temple visit due to protest: MP home minister, says actors shouldn't make 'hurtful' comments Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said nobody had stopped actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from taking darshan of Mahakal in Ujjain but they decided against visiting the temple due to a protest, a day after Bajrang Dal workers demonstrated near the famous shrine of Lord Shiva.

CAL16 CBI-2NDLD COAL-MINISTER Coal pilferage case: CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak New Delhi/Kolkata/Asansol: The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said.

BOM24 MH-MISTRY-MODULE-GERMANY Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes sending car’s electronic control module to Germany for analysis, says official Mumbai: Luxury carmaker Mercedez-Benz India is sending the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident recently, to Germany for analysis, a senior official said on Wednesday.

MDS8 KA-SURYA-TROLL Bengaluru rain havoc: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other politicians come under scrutiny Bengaluru: Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya was trolled and criticised by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency, when many parts of the city have been reeling under torrential rains and floods.

