BJP president Nadda interacts with heads of mission of 9 countries

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday interacted with heads of mission of nine countries and said the party will be soon hosting delegations of political parties from other nations.

As part of 'Know BJP' campaign, Nadda met the heads of mission of South Africa, Paraguay, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives and Mali at the party headquarters here, the party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

The BJP chief highlighted various welfare measures taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and also spoke on various facets of the BJP, including its ideology and organisational journey It was the fifth such interaction under the exercise that has covered 56 countries, including the US and the European Union, according to a BJP statement.

Chauthaiwale, the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were also present during the interaction.

A documentary on the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey since 1951 was also shown to the visiting dignitaries, the statement said, adding that Nadda later answered the questions of diplomats.

Nadda recalled the party's history, its struggle and electoral successes, the changes that the BJP governments have brought at the Centre and in states, and also the future plans of the party.

He also described various social activities and initiatives of the party during Covid-19, it said.

He also spoke in detail about the Modi government's works, claiming that the prime minister has fulfilled and accomplished ''Dreams Meet Delivery''.

The five pillars of his work culture have been -- people first, politics of unity and development, inclusive economy, the paradigm shift in governance, and 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam', he said.

The last eight years of the government under Modi have been dedicated and devoted to service, good governance and welfare of the poor, the BJP chief said.

''During the meeting, the heads of mission were very curious about BJP's organisation structure and how it has handled such a huge organisation. Questions were also asked about the party's political strategy,'' Chauthaiwale said.

Most of the participants made suggestions on people-to-people and party-to-party contact and exchange of ideas between the political parties, the statement added.

