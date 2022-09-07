Amit Shah, Bhupender Yadav to address BJP OBC wing meet in Jodhpur

Ahead of assembly elections in several states, the BJP is organising a national meeting of its OBC wing in Rajasthan which will be addressed by senior party leaders Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav, it said on Wednesday.

The three-day meeting will start from Thursday in Jodhpur. Its inaugural session will be addressed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and the valedictory session by the BJP's former president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party said in a statement.

The BJP's OBC wing was established in 2015 during Shah's tenure as its president. In the last seven years, it has been spread to the party's 818 local units and 12,705 mandals, BJP OBC wing head K Laxman said in the statement.

''The meeting assumes significance as the BJP's OBC wing will play an important role in the upcoming assembly elections in several states,'' he said.

Several party leaders, including Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary, national general secretary Arun Singh, and the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia will also attend the meeting, the statement added.

During the meeting, a political resolution would also be passed, Laxman said.

