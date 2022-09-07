Pondy Lt Governor, CM extend Onam greetings

Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:30 IST
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended greetings to people of union territory and particularly to Malayalam speaking people on the eve of Onam festival.

In her message, the Lt Governor said she wished the Malayalam speaking people all over the world a happy and prosperous Onam festival.

''I wish that the lives of brothers and sisters in Kerala blossomed on the happy occasion of the festival''.

The Chief Minister in his message said that the Onam festival marked the dawn of festival of harvest.

''The festival also brings to the fore the rich culture and traditions of the country. The festival also marks the annual homecoming of King Mahabali. It promotes brotherhood and harmony among the people,'' Rangasamy said while extending his greetings to the Malayalam speaking people.

Puducherry has one of its constituent regions -Mahe - in Kerala.

