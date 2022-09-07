Ludhiana court reserves order on bail plea of former minister Ashu

A local court here on Wednesday reserved its orders till September 9 on the bail plea of former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. At present, Ashu is in judicial custody.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, a former food and civil supplies minister.

Ashu, who is the Congress' state unit working president, was arrested in Ludhiana in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime. PTI COR CHS RDK

