NCP leader Awhad criticises Maha BJP chief

Senior Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his remarks on the saffron party winning the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the pocketborough of Sharad Pawar, in the 2024 polls. Without taking any names, Awhad said BJP leaders are afraid of Pawar.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:50 IST
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his remarks on the saffron party winning the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the pocketborough of Sharad Pawar, in the 2024 polls. Awhad said the NCP chief is like the ''Sahyadri mountain'' and won't be affected by such threats.

The former minister said he disapproved of the language used by Bawankule during his visit to the Baramati constituency in the Pune district on Tuesday. Without taking any names, Awhad said BJP leaders are afraid of Pawar. ''Pawar is the centre of politics in Maharashtra. They know that they will not get any importance in the state politics if they do not criticise Pawar,'' he said.

