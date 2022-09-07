Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on President Murmu, VP Dhankhar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is on his first visit to the national capital after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA last month, has held a series of meetings with leaders of various parties since Monday.

On Wednesday, Kumar called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Nitish Kumar Ji, Chief Minister of Bihar, called on the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” the Vice President tweeted.

