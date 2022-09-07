Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on President Murmu, VP Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:03 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on President Murmu, VP Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is on his first visit to the national capital after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA last month, has held a series of meetings with leaders of various parties since Monday.

On Wednesday, Kumar called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Nitish Kumar Ji, Chief Minister of Bihar, called on the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” the Vice President tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022