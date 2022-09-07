Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:13 IST
UP BJP chief, Dy CM Maurya slam Akhilesh Yadav over his 'CM post' offer
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya that he will be made the chief minister if he comes with 100 MLAs to him was on Wednesday ridiculed by Maurya as well as Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

Both the BJP leaders said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief should worry about his own party as 100 of his MLAs are ready to join the BJP.

At a television programme on Tuesday, Yadav advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the SP with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya, when asked about this, told reporters in Barabanki, ''Akhilesh Yadav is behaving like a fish without water ever since he has been thrown out of power.'' In a blunt reply to Yadav, Maurya said he is making such absurd comments to remain in news. ''His 100 MLAs are ready to join the BJP but we don't need to break his party because our government is running smoothly with full majority.'' ''He is making such absurd comments to remain in the news. Akhilesh Yadav is not my well wisher but he is against the BJP and backwards,'' Keshav alleged.

Earlier, Bhupendra Chaudhary in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us, he is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him.'' Continuing with his tirade, the newly appointed state BJP chief said, ''Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, and his party because his MLAs are in touch with us.'' Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

