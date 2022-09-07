Left Menu

Rajasthan: President Murmu's visit to Abu Road postponed

President Droupadi Murmus visit to Abu Road in Rajasthans Sirohi district has been postponed.She was scheduled to inaugurate a global summit organised by spiritual organisation Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at its international headquarters at Abu Road on Sunday September 11.After the programme, the president was scheduled to go to Mount Abu on the same day and her departure was scheduled on Monday.We have been informed that the visit of the President has been postponed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:30 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Abu Road in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has been postponed.

She was scheduled to inaugurate a global summit organised by spiritual organisation Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at its international headquarters at Abu Road on Sunday (September 11).

After the programme, the president was scheduled to go to Mount Abu on the same day and her departure was scheduled on Monday.

“We have been informed that the visit of the President has been postponed. The global summit will be held as per its schedule and the revised dates of the President's visit to the headquarters of the organisation are likely to be released soon,” a spokesperson of the organisation said.

The summit will be held from September 10 to 14 with the theme of “India - The Harbinger of World Peace”. Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, and ministers of many states are among the guests who have been invited to the summit. It may be noted that Murmu has an old association with the organisation.

Founded in 1936, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya has branches across 140 countries and it works for personal transformation and peace. The organisation is managed by close to 46,000 dedicated sisters called Brahma Kumaris, the spokesperson added. PTI SDA KVK KVK

