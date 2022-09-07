Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president joins AAP in Hisar
Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha state vice-president and Sirsa district in-charge Satender Singh, along with his supporters, on Wednesday joined the AAP here in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
After joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh said he is influenced by the AAP's ideology and would work for the development of Adampur.
Originally from village Nayoli Khurd (Hisar), Singh had contested from Adampur seat in 2014 on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the BJP.
On this occasion, Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, said this time there will be a change in Adampur. “The people of Adampur want to get rid of a family here. The people of Adampur also want development in the area,” he said.
Haryana AAP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap, senior leaders Anurag Dhanda, Ashok Tanwar and Chitra Sarwara were also present.
