Left Menu

Britain's Queen Elizabeth postpones meeting on advice of doctors

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has postponed a meeting of her Privy Council advisers which was due to take place on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said. The 96-year-old monarch, who is at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, met with Liz Truss on Tuesday to appoint her the new prime minister after she received Boris Johnson to accept his resignation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:45 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth postpones meeting on advice of doctors
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has postponed a meeting of her Privy Council advisers which was due to take place on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

The 96-year-old monarch, who is at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, met with Liz Truss on Tuesday to appoint her the new prime minister after she received Boris Johnson to accept his resignation. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged," a spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global
4
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022