PM Modi holds marathon meeting with council of ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with the council of ministers and suggested policies should centre around people's aspirations, sources said. Several ministries made presentations at the meeting, which lasted nearly five hours, they said. The prime minister discussed several governance-related issues and emphasised making the entire governance process more accountable, they said. Modi holds meeting with the council of ministers at regular intervals to evaluate the policies and reforms initiated by the government, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)