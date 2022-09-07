Jailed TMC MLA Partha Chatterjee to be invited for assembly BA committee meeting

The West Bengal Assembly will send an invitation to jailed TMC MLA Partha Chatterjee requesting him to be present at the Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting on September 12 to discuss the businesses of its upcoming session from next week.

The extended Monsoon Session of the Assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.

According to assembly secretariat sources, letters requesting all members of the BA committee to be present at the September 12 meeting will be dispatched soon.

''Partha Chatterjee is still an MLA and a member of the Assembly’s BA committee. So, even though he is in jail, as per norms, a letter will be sent to his home address too,'' an assembly official said.

''We know he won't be coming, but an invitation letter has to be dispatched,'' he said.

Chatterjee, now suspended TMC leader, was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school recruitment scam. He was relieved of his duties as a minister and was stripped of all party posts on July 28.

The suspended leader who was dropped from several committees of the Assembly last month continues to be a member of the BA committee.

He became a member of that panel in 2006 when he became Leader of the TMC legislative party and later Leader of the opposition.

After TMC came to power in 2011, he was appointed state parliamentary affairs minister and continued to be a member of the BA committee.

