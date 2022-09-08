Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports good military news from Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday reported "good news" from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, saying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces.

In an evening video address, he also thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow's forces in the south of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)