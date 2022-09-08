Left Menu

Congress slams Centre over 'raids' against CPR, Oxfam India, IPSMF

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 08-09-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 01:08 IST
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over ''raids'' against some Delhi-based think-tanks alleging that it is a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids and surveys in various states in separate cases related to alleged tax evasion, FCRA violations, and illicit funding of registered unrecognised political parties, official sources said. The operations also targeted the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), global NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation, with raids on their premises.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it's absolutely atrocious that research & advocacy organisations, and independent charitable trusts like CPR, Oxfam, and IPSMF have been raided ''at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.'' ''It's a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!'' Ramesh said in a video statement from here.

