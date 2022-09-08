LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro rallies thousands at Brazil Independence Day parade

The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolsonaro rallies thousands at Brazil Independence Day parade

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro mixed an Independence Day military parade on Wednesday morning with a political rally in the capital Brasilia, attended by tens of thousands of supporters less than a month before a heated election. Opponents criticized the far-right leader for co-opting the bicentennial national holiday to serve his re-election campaign, in which opinion polls show him trailing leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mexico invites relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange, Che Guevara, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. to attend Independence Day celebrations next week.

Stressing the guests had yet to be confirmed, Lopez Obrador said he had also invited former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, alongside U.S. activist Noam Chomsky. Meanwhile, Hurricane Kay, which killed three people on Mexico's Pacific Coast over the weekend, has intensified and disrupted flights as it approaches the Baja California peninsula.

Chile's central bank revises inflation forecast upward, sees recovery in 2024 SANTIAGO - Chile's central bank raised its inflation forecasts for this year and predicted a worse-than-previously-expected economic contraction for 2023, but said figures should improve by 2024.

The bank added that these forecasts did not take into account the result of Sunday's referendum - which overwhelmingly rejected the country's proposed new constitution. President Gabriel Boric has announced a major Cabinet reshuffle following the vote.

Negotiations with indigenous groups test Ecuador's government Largely fruitless negotiations between Ecuador's government and indigenous groups are testing President Guillermo Lasso's ability to head off renewed protests and ensure mining investments, indigenous leaders and industry experts say.

Lasso, a conservative former banker, opened the 90-day dialogue to hash out implementation of a deal that ended more than two weeks of indigenous protests in June, which left at least eight dead and severely impacted the oil industry. El Salvador's bitcoin experiment stumbling one year on

The land below a volcano where the world's first cryptocurrency city was meant to be built is still dense jungle, one year after El Salvador, one of the poorest countries in Latin America, adopted bitcoin as legal tender. President Nayib Bukele had promised that "Bitcoin City" would be a tax haven for crypto investors and miners, with a central plaza, residential and commercial areas and an airport.

Bitcoin's value has more than halved to around $19,770 since El Salvador adopted the currency in September 2021. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

