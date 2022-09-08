VP Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral in Tokyo
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tokyo to attend the funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a spokeswomen said on Wednesday.
"Her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said.
The vice president will also visit South Korea during the Sept. 25-29 trip.
