Former first lady Michelle Obama takes dig at Trump; highlights significance of peaceful power transition after presidency ends

Former US first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday took an indirect dig at former president Donald Trump, highlighting the significance of a peaceful transition of power once a presidency comes to an end. Addressing guests at the East room of the White House during the official portrait unveiling ceremony of her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, Michelle said that once our time is up we should move on.

“We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can as long as the people choose to keep us here,” Michelle said.

“And once our time is up, we move on, and all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits, portraits that connect our history to the present day, portraits that hang here as history continues to be made,” she said.

Her indications were about former president Trump , who had snubbed every tradition of a peaceful transition of power after he lost the 2020 Presidential election to Joe Biden. He did not attend even the swearing-in ceremony of Biden at the US Capitol and left for Florida with his wife Melania Trump just hours before Biden’s inauguration.

Michelle also mentioned about her humble background. ''This day is not just about what has happened, it's also about what could happen. Because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison, she was never supposed to live in this house, and she definitely wasn't supposed to serve as First Lady,” she said.

“But I've always wondered where does that supposed to come from? Who determines it? And too often in this country, people feel like they have to look a certain way or act a certain way to fit in. That they have to make a lot of money or come from a certain group or class or faith in order to matter,” she added.

Michelle encouraged every one to believe in themselves. “What we're looking at today, a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay at home mom, what we are seeing is a reminder that there's a place for everyone in this country because as Barack said, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again, it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can too,” said the former first lady.

“That is what this country is about. It's not about blood or pedigree or wealth, it's a place where everyone should have a fair shot. Whether you're a kid taking two busses and a train just to get to school, or a single mother who's working two jobs to put some food on the table, or an immigrant just arriving, getting your first apartment, forging a future for yourself in a place you dreamed of. That's why for me, this day isn't about me or Barack, it's not even about these beautiful paintings,” she told the select audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)