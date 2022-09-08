S.Korea offers talks with N.Korea to discuss reunion of separated families
South Korea on Thursday offered talks with North Korea to discuss a reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in charge of inter-Korean affairs held a briefing to openly make the offer, saying Seoul is willing to consider Pyongyang's preferences in deciding the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks. "We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters including the issue of separated families," Kwon said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North Korea says new fever cases were flu, not COVID-19
North Korea COVID rules put pressure on women providing food - U.N. expert
UN chief says North Korea has increased repression of rights
North Korea's COVID restrictions intensify human rights violations - U.N.
Guatemala support for Taiwan will not stop 'reunification' of China and Taiwan, says China