Memphis police apprehend suspect in multiple shootings

"We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook," police said then. One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he opened the door of a shop and fired twice at the first person to come into view.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 08:25 IST
Memphis police apprehend suspect in multiple shootings

Memphis police on Wednesday apprehended a suspect wanted in relation to multiple shootings, including at least one that was posted on Facebook, after they at one point warned the public to remain indoors until he was detained.

"Suspect is in custody," police said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted." No deaths or injuries were definitively linked to the suspect, although ABC24 television reported one shooting death that police had not connected to the suspect, a 19-year-old man.

Earlier on Wednesday, Memphis police alerted the public about an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings.

One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he opened the door of a shop and fired twice at the first person to come into view. Reuters could not verify the video's authenticity.

