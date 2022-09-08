Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath pays tributes to Japan's self-defence personnel who laid down their lives

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 09:55 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath pays tributes to Japan's self-defence personnel who laid down their lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tributes to Japan's self-defence personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Singh arrived here on the last leg of his five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

''My tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty,'' Singh tweeted, along with pictures.

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

The '2+2' dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022